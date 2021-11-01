Investor Sues Genetics Co. In Del. After Mystery Merger

By Leslie Pappas (November 1, 2021, 4:45 PM EDT) -- A lender and shareholder who invested more than $10 million in Pathway Genomics Corp. sued the California-based genetics testing company in Delaware's Chancery Court late Friday, demanding to know why it suddenly started operating as OmeCare without notice or explanation to investors. The investor, Zivar Investment Ltd., filed separate complaints against Pathway Genomics Corp. and OME Ventures Inc., the company behind Pathway's new moniker, seeking access to books and records under Section 220 of Delaware's General Corporation Law to investigate "potential mismanagement of Pathway through its operation as OmeCare." San Diego-based Pathway, a Delaware corporation, did not file a certificate of...

