CIT Backs Duty Evasion Finding On Pencils, This Time

By Grace Dixon (November 1, 2021, 9:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade has upheld U.S. Customs and Border Protection's findings that an importer is evading duties on pencils from China after CBP acquiesced to the court's earlier request for public summaries of information redacted in the investigation. The CIT had revived the duty evasion probe in December 2020 after finding that CBP withheld key information from its investigation into whether Royal Brush Manufacturing Inc. was routing shipments through the Philippines to avoid the higher duties. But Friday, the trade court ruled that the public summaries issued by CBP in response to its earlier order sufficiently addressed the...

