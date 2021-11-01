Green Organic Dutchman To Acquire Pot Co. Galaxie For $17M

By Katryna Perera (November 1, 2021, 7:11 PM EDT) -- Canadian cannabis company The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. announced on Monday that it had entered an agreement to acquire all the issued and outstanding shares of Galaxie Brand Corporation, in a deal valued at approximately CA$21 million ($17 million). In a press release, the Ontario-based organic cannabis company said that either itself or one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries would acquire the shares and also assume about CA$1.3 million worth of shareholder loans, which are noninterest-bearing until at least January. According to the release, the vendors of the Galaxie shares are also entitled, as part of the agreement, to earn up...

