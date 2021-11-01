Baker Botts Partner Appointed To Texas Supreme Court

By Michelle Casady (November 1, 2021, 12:37 PM EDT) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday he's appointing Evan Young of Baker Botts LLP to the Texas Supreme Court, filling a seat that's been vacant since June 11. Young will take the place of former Justice Eva Guzman, who resigned over the summer and is running for state attorney general. Young is a partner with Baker Botts in Austin, and formerly clerked for the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. "Evan Young is a proven legal scholar and public servant," Abbott said in a news release. "Evan's extensive background in private practice and public service will be a fantastic addition...

