'Gerrymandered' Evidence Booted IP Claims, Fed. Circ. Told

By J. Edward Moreno (November 1, 2021, 6:05 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel on Monday appeared skeptical of computer chip inventor Gilbert Hyatt's argument that a Virginia district court ignored evidence in his case accusing the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office of adopting an off-the-books "no patents for Hyatt" policy since 1997. The three-judge panel questioned Hyatt's argument that his case should be revived because of several errors made by the district court. Last year, a Virginia federal judge ruled in favor of the USPTO, finding that the evidence was "unmistakably clear" that the USPTO had not adopted a rule hostile to Hyatt's applications. During oral arguments Monday, Hyatt's attorney,...

