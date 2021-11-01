DC Council Backpedals Crackdown On Unregulated Pot

By Sam Reisman (November 1, 2021, 7:04 PM EDT) -- The District of Columbia Council on Monday removed language from an emergency bill that would have cracked down on the city's unregulated retail cannabis market. An earlier version of the bill introduced Thursday by Council Chairman Phil Mendelson would have created a fine of $30,000 for the unauthorized sale of cannabis and other penalties including sealing premises and the revocation of licenses for medical marijuana sellers caught conducting illicit transactions. Cannabis was legalized for adult recreational use in D.C. in 2014, but Congress has refused to allow federal funds to be used to create a regulated marketplace. Instead, a gray market...

