Stoel Rives Unveils Plans For Associate Pay Bump In 2022

By Hailey Konnath (November 1, 2021, 9:01 PM EDT) -- All Stoel Rives LLP associates will get raises of at least $10,000 starting in 2022, the firm announced Monday. Effective Jan. 1, all associates will receive annual base compensation increases, Portland, Oregon-based Stoel Rives said in a statement. It's the third increase to associate compensation unveiled in 2021, the firm said. The goal, according to Stoel Rives, is to ensure the firm "remains in a strong competitive position to attract and retain the best talent available in its markets." The firm's salaries in San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C., now start at $190,000, it said. Meanwhile, associate starting pay...

