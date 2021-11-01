After Recusals, Panel Revealed In Judiciary Harassment Case

By Khorri Atkinson (November 1, 2021, 8:10 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit on Monday announced the designations of three outside federal appellate judges who will hear a former North Carolina assistant federal public defender's sexual harassment case against the federal judiciary's leadership after the court's judges recused themselves. Judge Mary Beck Briscoe of the Tenth Circuit, Judge Ronald Lee Gilman of the Sixth Circuit and Judge Michael J. Melloy of the Eighth Circuit were tapped by U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts to oversee the case, according to the order. Under the U.S. Code, Justice Roberts is responsible for approving all intercircuit assignments, which may involve circuit judges, district judges or...

