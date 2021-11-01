Rite Aid Settles With DOJ To Make Accessible Vaccine Sign-Up

By Lauren Berg (November 1, 2021, 9:57 PM EDT) -- Rite Aid reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice on Monday to make its online COVID-19 vaccine registration portal more accessible, after an Americans With Disabilities Act compliance review found the website to be inaccessible for some people. Rite Aid Corp.'s online vaccine registration website was not always available to people who use screen reader software and those who have a difficult time navigating with a mouse, but under the settlement with the DOJ and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Rite Aid Corp. has been working to fix those issues. "As the nation continues...

