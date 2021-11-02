Greensill Probe Seeks Tighter Ministerial Appointment Rules

By Najiyya Budaly (November 2, 2021, 3:11 PM GMT) -- The lawyer appointed by the government to probe Greensill's lobbying practices called for more stringent rules on ministerial appointments on Tuesday, after finding that disclosures by its boss on his conflicts of interest were not comprehensive when he was brought into Whitehall. Nigel Boardman, chairman of the government's review into lobbying by Greensill Capital, told the House of Commons public administration and constitutional affairs committee that stronger rules and compliance are needed for direct ministerial appointments. It is not currently clear what processes should be followed when a minister appoints external advisers and how they should be managed and monitored, Boardman told the...

