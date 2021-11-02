DuPont Buys Rogers Corp. In $5.2B Deal Led By 3 Firms

By Benjamin Horney (November 2, 2021, 9:58 AM EDT) -- Chemicals giant DuPont has agreed to buy engineered materials maker Rogers Corp. for $5.2 billion, the companies said Tuesday, in a transaction steered by Skadden, Covington and Hinckley Allen. The transaction sees Wilmington, Delaware-headquartered DuPont de Nemours Inc. picking up Chandler, Arizona-based Rogers for $277 in cash per share, equivalent to a 46% premium over the target's averaging share price over the last month, according to a statement. DuPont is represented by Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, while Rogers is represented by Covington & Burling LLP and Hinckley Allen & Snyder LLP. Originally founded in 1832 as Rogers Paper...

