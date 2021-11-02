Top Finance Firms Commit To Eliminate Deforestation Funding

By Irene Madongo (November 2, 2021, 4:56 PM GMT) -- Leading finance companies holding $8.7 trillion in assets signed a commitment on Tuesday to cease investments linked to the clearance of forests by 2025, warning that poor environmental policies could expose the sector to litigation and risks to its reputation. AXA Group, Aviva PLC and Skandia are among more than 30 financial institutions that have signed a "commitment letter on eliminating commodity-driven deforestation." Other signatories include reinsurance giant SCOR SE, Legal and General Investment Management and Fidelity International. Insurers AXA and Aviva have also signed up. Forests absorb a third of the carbon dioxide released from burning fossil fuels every year and have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS