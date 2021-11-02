Wilson Sonsini Opens SLC Office With Utah Justice Himonas

By Matt Perez (November 2, 2021, 2:06 PM EDT) -- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati announced on Tuesday that it's launching a Salt Lake City office with three attorneys, including Utah Supreme Court Justice Deno Himonas. Justice Himonas will join Wilson Sonsini following his retirement from the bench in March 2022. Alongside the judge, Marc Porter will join the firm as a partner, moving over from Holland & Hart, as well as Matt Squires, already a partner at the firm out of its Seattle office. "With today's announcement, we enhance our longstanding client relationships in the region, recognize Salt Lake City for the vibrant market it has become for emerging technology...

