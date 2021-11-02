2 BigLaw Firms Announce Hybrid Reopenings Set For 2022

By Emily Lever (November 2, 2021, 4:22 PM EDT) -- Paul Hastings LLP and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP were the latest BigLaw firms to announce hybrid work plans for the new year, according to a pair of memos shared with Law360 on Tuesday, while Sidley Austin LLP is reportedly using gifts to entice attorneys to comply with its current reopening directives. Paul Hastings will recommend, though not formally require, attorneys and staff to show up twice a week in the office beginning Jan. 10, 2022, according to a Monday memo viewed by Law360. Willkie similarly shied away from mandates, saying it would not order employees back into the office throughout...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS