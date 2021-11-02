Daily Mail Owner Nears Takeover With £400M Pensions Deal

By Martin Croucher (November 2, 2021, 5:12 PM GMT) -- The parent company of the Daily Mail newspaper group said Tuesday it is considering ploughing £400 million ($545 million) into its staff retirement funds, a step that could clear the way for a full takeover bid from its majority shareholder. In a stock market update, the Daily Mail and General Trust said it is "close to agreeing a deal with the trustees" of its employee pension schemes. The cash injection follows a major reorganization at the media giant, which also owns the i newspaper, the Metro, and the New Scientist. In July, the company announced it had received a takeover bid,...

