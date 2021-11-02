Many UK Tax Pros Aren't Compliant With AML Rules

By Matt Thompson (November 2, 2021, 1:26 PM EDT) -- About 30% of regulated United Kingdom tax firms weren't compliant with rules to prevent illicit financial flows when inspected, according to a group that represents tax professionals and is a statutory enforcer of the U.K.'s anti-money-laundering regime for that group. In a yearly review of its own performance published Monday, the Chartered Institute of Taxation said only 31% of firms it audited were fully compliant, 30% were not compliant and 39% were generally compliant. The CIOT and the Association of Taxation Technicians regulate the tax industry, with professionals choosing which to be a member of. "The need to ensure that our...

