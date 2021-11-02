Construction Boss Can't Avoid £8.8M Tax Fraud Confiscation

By Christopher Crosby (November 2, 2021, 5:20 PM GMT) -- A former construction boss convicted of cheating HM Revenue & Customs out of millions can't avoid paying an £8.8 million ($12 million) bill after a judge said on Tuesday there was no evidence to suggest he didn't have hidden assets. High Court Judge Beverley Lang rejected Thomas O'Connor's bid to reduce the money he owes following his 2006 conviction for cheating the public revenue as part of a false invoice scheme. O'Connor had argued that he could not hope to repay the amount as he did not have other assets for prosecutors to sell or confiscate. As a result, he added, he would surely face...

