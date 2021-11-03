Human Rights Worries Cost 3 African States US Trade Access

By Jennifer Doherty (November 3, 2021, 3:22 PM EDT) -- Ethiopia, Guinea and Mali are set to lose their preferential status under a U.S. trade statute in the new year over failures of governance and, in Ethiopia's case, "gross violations" of human rights, the White House has announced. In a message to Congress on Tuesday, the Biden administration said the nations were not meeting the eligibility requirements of the African Growth and Opportunity Act, which allows designated countries in sub-Saharan Africa to sell more than 1,800 items on the U.S. market duty-free. "Our Administration is deeply concerned by the unconstitutional change in governments in both Guinea and Mali, and by the...

