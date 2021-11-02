IRS' Microcaptive Rules Didn't Break Admin Law, Court Told

By Theresa Schliep (November 2, 2021, 2:17 PM EDT) -- The IRS told a Tennessee federal court it didn't violate administrative law by issuing a notice requiring the disclosure of microcaptive insurance arrangements under threat of penalty, rejecting arguments from a firm attempting to invalidate the guidance. The Internal Revenue Service's issuance of Notice 2016-66 without a public comment period did not violate the Administrative Procedure Act because that law's requirements do not apply to the guidance, the agency told a Tennessee federal court Monday. Congress authorized the IRS to issue guidance concerning listed transactions — or transactions that the agency has flagged for their potential for tax abuse — without soliciting feedback...

