Lifeboat Fund Solicits Claims Against 3 Failed Advice Firms

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (November 2, 2021, 3:58 PM GMT) -- The fund that resolves disputes between consumers and finance firms has declared three more advisory businesses in default and has appealed for customers who might have a claim for recovering savings from them to come forward. The Financial Services Compensation Scheme — known as the lifeboat fund — declared three funds in default on Monday — Broadlands Partnership Ltd., Spires Independent Ltd. and Armstrong Campbell LLP. The FSCS has asked any customers who had dealt with the collapsed companies to come forward to see if they can make a claim against the three. The fund told Law360 that it has so far received four...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS