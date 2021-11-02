Wilson Sonsini Brings Brussels Attys Up To US Pay Scale

By Emily Lever (November 2, 2021, 2:21 PM EDT) -- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC is giving attorneys based in Brussels raises upward of 30%, bringing them in line with the U.S. BigLaw pay scale, the firm announced Tuesday. Effective Monday, Wilson Sonsini associates and counsel based in the Belgian capital received raises ranging from 32% to more than 45% depending on their class year, according to a memo shared with Law360 Pulse. Brussels attorneys will also receive U.S.-size year-end bonuses, as they have in the past, the memo said. The most recent BigLaw pay scale, set by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP in June, ranges from $205,000 a year for...

