Judicial Nominees See Clear Line Between Advocacy, Bench

By James Arkin (November 3, 2021, 8:21 PM EDT) -- A slate of federal judicial nominees for positions that included a Ninth Circuit seat and five trial court posts defended their belief in judicial independence and pledged to leave behind prior advocacy when questioned by senators during a confirmation hearing Wednesday. Justice Gabriel P. Sanchez of the California Court of Appeal testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on his nomination to the Ninth Circuit. (U.S. Senate) The Judiciary Committee featured six nominees: California Court of Appeal Justice Gabriel P. Sanchez, who is nominated for the Ninth Circuit and appeared before the senators by himself, and district judge nominees in California, Minnesota,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS