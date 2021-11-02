Feds Urge Justices Against Reviewing IRS Coin Seizure

By Dylan Moroses (November 2, 2021, 6:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court shouldn't take up the appeal of a woman who says the government owed her $95,000 in damages because the IRS seized her coin collection and sold it at face value, the U.S. said. Carrie Willis' dispute with the Internal Revenue Service over the $95,000 in damages is barred by the Federal Tort Claims Act's statute of limitations and is largely founded on a misunderstanding of the law's discretionary function exception, the government said in a Monday brief. The FTCA's exception prevents suits against the federal government if actions are discretionary, regardless of whether the discretion involved was abused, the...

