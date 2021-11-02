Tax Court Won't Rule On Facebook Transfers Until After Trial

By David van den Berg (November 2, 2021, 7:19 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Tax Court judge said Tuesday the court will wait to rule on whether the Internal Revenue Service was allowed to adjust payments made by Facebook's Irish subsidiary until after the company's transfer pricing trial concludes. The U.S. Tax Court will wait to rule on whether the IRS was allowed to adjust payments made by Facebook's Irish subsidiary until after the company's transfer pricing trial. Facebook recently changed its name to Meta. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Judge Cary Douglas Pugh said she would wait to rule on the IRS' adjustments to platform contribution transactions made by Facebook Ireland Holdings Ltd. in exchange for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS