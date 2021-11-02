NC Sues Colonial Over 1.2M-Gallon Gas Leak Response

By Clark Mindock (November 2, 2021, 8:18 PM EDT) -- North Carolina said Tuesday that Colonial Pipeline is violating groundwater standards and has failed to provide up-to-date information regarding an oil spill from last year, and wants to force the company to ramp up remediation efforts. The state Department of Environmental Quality filed suit in state court alleging that the pipeline company has failed to take the required best efforts to clean up after the 2020 oil spill, even if it is conducting some remediation effort that has resulted in 1.23 million gallons of petroleum to be recovered. The state is asking that the North Carolina court grant it injunctive relief...

