Alvin Bragg Wins Manhattan DA Race In Landslide

By Stewart Bishop (November 2, 2021, 9:49 PM EDT) -- Former New York state and federal prosecutor Alvin L. Bragg Jr. on Tuesday decisively won the race to be the next Manhattan district attorney, becoming the first Black man elected to lead the influential law enforcement office. Manhattan DA-elect Alvin Bragg Bragg, a Democrat, will become only the third person to hold the office of Manhattan DA in 47 years upon taking the reins on Jan. 1, following Cyrus Vance Jr. and the legendary Robert M. Morgenthau. Just over a half hour after the polls closed in New York City late Tuesday, Bragg bested his Republican rival Thomas Kenniff of Raiser...

