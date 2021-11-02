Nev. Regulator Fines Pot Grower $565K Over Untagged Plants

By Katryna Perera (November 2, 2021, 5:55 PM EDT) -- The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board has issued a disciplinary action and a $565,000 fine against Green Cross of America Inc. for allegedly violating several state regulations, after CCB agents conducted a routine inspection at one of the company's facilities in August. A complaint filed by the board on Oct. 26 states that Green Cross of America has continued medical and adult-use cannabis cultivation operations at its facilities despite having expired cultivation licenses. According to the complaint, GCA's medical and adult-use cultivation licenses were last renewed in 2018, and they both expired in 2019. GCA has not renewed the licenses, according to...

