Justices Appear Open To Curtailing NY Gun Law

By Jimmy Hoover (November 3, 2021, 1:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's conservative majority appears likely to rule in favor of two New York residents challenging the state's tough restrictions on public carry licenses following oral arguments Wednesday, setting the stage for an expansion of Second Amendment rights to outside the home. New York residents Robert Nash and Brandon Koch are mounting a constitutional challenge to the state's law restricting carry licenses to only those who can show "proper cause," a term that the law itself doesn't define but that has largely been interpreted as meaning that applicants must face a severe threat to their lives. Over the course...

