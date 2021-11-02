SIFMA Hails SEC's Decision On Audit Trail Cyber Liability

By Al Barbarino (November 2, 2021, 8:38 PM EDT) -- The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association scored a win when the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission struck down a bid by national securities exchanges to reduce their liability for data breaches tied to the consolidated audit trail, or CAT. Kenneth E. Bentsen Jr., SIFMA president and CEO, said in a statement Monday that the exchanges' proposal would have "unfairly shifted liability for CAT data breaches to the broker-dealer industry." "It was inappropriate and unfair for the SROs to unilaterally impose limits on their liability when they alone hold and control the data inside the CAT," he said. In an order...

