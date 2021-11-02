Great American Owes No Green For Contaminated Beans

By Angela Childers (November 2, 2021, 8:17 PM EDT) -- A Michigan farm failed to convince the Sixth Circuit that its loss of 8 million pounds of vegetables recalled because of green bean contamination was covered under its insurance policy with Great American E&S Insurance. A listeria outbreak among green beans led Arbre Farms to destroy 8 million pounds of vegetables. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) In its opinion Tuesday, a three-judge panel held that Arbre Farms' insurance policy with Great American did not cover the recall losses because the farm knew of possible contamination of its vegetables prior to the start of the policy period, so they were excluded under the...

