LA Vape Shop Sues Similarly Named North Carolina Biz

By Sarah Jarvis (November 2, 2021, 9:53 PM EDT) -- A vape shop based in the Los Angeles area has filed a trademark infringement suit against a similarly named North Carolina vape business alleging, saying it has refused to comply with a demand to stop using the confusingly similar name. LA Vapor Inc., which is based in Los Angeles County, said in Monday's complaint that North Carolina-based L.A. Vapors Elite Smoke Shop infringes its "LA Vapor" trademark. LA Vapor said it registered its trademark with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in August 2018 and has continued to use it since then, including in North Carolina. "Using its trademark, 'LA Vapor,' plaintiff...

