Kentucky AG Wants Amazon Sellers' Suit Squashed For Good

By Christopher Cole (November 3, 2021, 5:07 PM EDT) -- Kentucky's top legal officer has urged a federal judge to permanently stamp out a lawsuit aiming to stop price-gouging probes after Amazon merchants sought to drop the case but keep the door open to filing another if necessary. The Online Merchants Guild sought voluntary dismissal without prejudice last month, after the Sixth Circuit vacated a preliminary injunction the organization had secured against the probes. The circuit in April rejected a lower court's decision to halt the Kentucky enforcer's investigations based on the Constitution's dormant commerce clause, which prohibits state regulation from crossing borders. But the merchants' guild told the district court...

