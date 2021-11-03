LV To Pay Members £111M After US Takeover Sealed

By Martin Croucher (November 3, 2021, 1:42 PM GMT) -- Mutual insurer Liverpool Victoria said on Wednesday that it will distribute £111 million ($151 million) in a one-off payment to all its members if a takeover bid by U.S. private equity company Bain Capital Credit LP is voted through. The company, which will lose its status as a mutual insurer after the deal, said it would give £100 in a single payment to each of its 1.16 million members. They are due to vote on Dec. 10 on whether to approve the £530 million takeover, which lawmakers say will weaken the mutual insurance sector in the U.K. "In order to be successful...

