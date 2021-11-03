Global Finance Firms Commit $130T To Net-Zero Carbon Goals

By Najiyya Budaly (November 3, 2021, 11:23 AM GMT) -- Financial services companies around the globe said on Wednesday that they will commit more than $130 trillion of private capital to cutting their carbon emissions in a push led by former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney to move the world's economies to net-zero emissions by 2050. The Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, a global coalition of leading financial institutions working on cutting the use of carbon, said that more than 450 finance firms in 45 countries have committed the cash to steer their investment priorities toward net-zero goals. The money is equivalent to approximately 40% of the world's financial assets,...

