FCA Accuses Ex-IT Executives At Trial Of Misleading Investors

By Richard Crump (November 4, 2021, 3:56 PM GMT) -- Two former executives at Redcentric PLC misled investors by artificially inflating the IT company's assets and understating its debt obligations in announcements to the stock market, prosecutors for the Financial Conduct Authority said on the opening day of a trial in London on Thursday. Redcentric's former chief executive Fraser Fisher and Timothy Coleman, the former chief financial officer, were responsible for "serious misstatements" about the British company's finances in November 2015 and June 2016, prosecutor Paul Ozin QC told the jury at Southwark Crown Court. The FCA alleges that the two men, with former finance director Estelle Croft, overstated Redcentric's cash...

