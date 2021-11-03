Gov't Defeated In Lords Over Pension 'Triple Lock' Change

By Martin Croucher (November 3, 2021, 1:12 PM GMT) -- Government efforts to suspend for a year a "triple lock" measure, which determines by how much the state pension will rise every April, have been thwarted by a vote in the House of Lords. Parliament's Upper House voted on Tuesday for an amendment to the Social Security (Up-rating of Benefits) Bill that would mean that the state pension would rise in line with underlying earnings growth, a figure that had been adjusted to remove the effect of the pandemic. The triple lock links annual rises in state pension spending to an increase in average pay, inflation or a minimum of 2.5%, whichever...

