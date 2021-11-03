FCA Eyes New ESG Labeling Rules For Investment Products

By Irene Madongo (November 3, 2021, 2:18 PM GMT) -- The City watchdog published a discussion paper on Wednesday on government plans to require finance firms to label their investment products according to environmental, social and governance criteria so that they help investors make informed decisions. The Financial Conduct Authority said that it will use responses to the paper to develop policy proposals and will carry out consultation in the second quarter of 2022. The paper was published to coincide with COP26 Finance Day — when global political, policy and business leaders meet in Scotland to discuss the role of money in achieving net-zero carbon emissions around the world. Plans to classify...

