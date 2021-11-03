LC&F Compensation Program Opens After Minibond Scandal

By Najiyya Budaly (November 3, 2021, 3:48 PM GMT) -- The U.K. government launched a scheme on Wednesday to pay out an estimated £120 million ($164 million) in total compensation to investors in London Capital & Finance, which collapsed leaving 12,000 clients out of pocket. HM Treasury said that the scheme would compensate bondholders by up to 80% of their investment in LC&F, to a maximum of £68,000 each. The company folded in January 2019, leaving investors who bought its high-interest debt securities, known as minibonds, with a £236 million loss. The compensation fund was established after a critical report by Elizabeth Gloster, a former High Court judge, into the failure...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS