Sidley, DLA Piper Shape Confluence's $500M Data Co. Deal

By Charlie Innis (November 3, 2021, 6:31 PM EDT) -- Private equity-backed Confluence Technologies Inc. said Wednesday it plans to buy Investment Metrics, a data analytics company for institutional investors, for $500 million in a deal guided by Sidley Austin and DLA Piper. Confluence, backed by Clearlake Capital and TA Associates, is a software firm serving the investment management industry. The Pittsburgh-based company said the transaction with Investment Metrics will expand its reach into the asset owner and asset allocator market. "By combining our capabilities with those of Investment Metrics, we will be optimally positioned to deliver a comprehensive analytics solution to our clients, while streamlining analysis and providing fiduciary oversight...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS