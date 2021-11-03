Bryan Cave, Stikeman Elliott Lead $30M Pot Co. Acquisition

By Katryna Perera (November 3, 2021, 6:58 PM EDT) -- Canadian cannabis company Flora Growth Corp. announced Wednesday it will fully acquire Vessel Brand Inc. for $30 million, in a deal led by Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP and Stikeman Elliott LLP. Vessel is a cannabis technology company that launched in 2018 and manufactures dry-herb accessories and vape pen batteries. The company is headquartered in California, and according to the press release, the acquisition will allow Flora to expand in North America. "Vessel will bring a proven go-to-market strategy for direct-to-consumer sales for U.S. and international cannabis markets," the statement says. The acquisition is also expected to strengthen the executive leadership...

