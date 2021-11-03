Ex-Unaoil Exec Must Pay £100K For Iraq Bribery Scheme Role

By Richard Crump (November 3, 2021, 2:44 PM GMT) -- A former manager at Unaoil energy consultancy was ordered to hand back £95,864 ($130,880) at a London court hearing on Wednesday for his role in a conspiracy to bribe Iraqi officials to secure energy contracts after Saddam Hussein was toppled. A former manager at an energy consultancy has been ordered at Southwark Crown Court to hand back £95,864 ($130,880) over his role in a conspiracy to bribe Iraqi officials to secure energy contracts. (Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images) Stephen Whiteley must pay the cash within three months or face a default 12-month prison sentence, Judge Martin Beddoe said at the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS