UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Joanne Faulkner (November 5, 2021, 5:43 PM GMT) -- This past week in London has seen three travel groups sue Ryanair following complaints about ticket sales, a British music copyright collective target a handful of gyms with intellectual property claims and a drugmaker takes on a generics rival. Here, Law360 looks at these and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services Dolley v. Kone PLC and others A single claimant, Emma Catherine Dolley, filed an accident at work claim against Kone PLC, elevator specialists, Deutsche Bank and the Financial Conduct Authority on Nov. 5. Dolley is represented by Clarkson Wright & Jakes Ltd. The case is Dolley v. Kone PLC and others, case number QB-2021-004101,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS