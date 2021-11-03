Fed. Circ. Pick Among Biden's Latest Judicial Choices

By James Arkin (November 3, 2021, 10:14 AM EDT) -- President Joe Biden unveiled nine new federal judicial nominees Wednesday, including his second nominee for the Federal Circuit and district judge picks for California, Maryland, New Jersey and Nevada. President Joe Biden speaks at an event on Nov. 2. On Wednesday, Biden announced nine new federal judicial nominees, including his latest for the Federal Circuit. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images) The new slate of judges brings the total number of federal judicial nominees to 62 since Biden took office this year, according to a release from the White House. The nominees include the second Latina Biden has nominated for the...

