Brightflag Buys Orrick Spinoff Joinder For Legal Ops Push

By Steven Lerner (November 3, 2021, 3:46 PM EDT) -- Joinder, a system of record-keeping for corporate legal teams that incubated at Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, was acquired by legal operations platform Brightflag on Wednesday. The deal marks the first acquisition for Brightflag. Terms of the purchase were not disclosed. Brightflag CEO Ian Nolan told Law360 Pulse that conversations with Joinder started a few months ago. "We've been in the acquisition game for some time, [but] this is just the first time we've pulled the trigger," Nolan said. "We've been strategic and extremely selective, and Joinder matched all our criteria." Brightflag sets a high bar that acquisitions must be great...

