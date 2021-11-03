Republicans Sweep Statewide Appellate Court Races In Pa.

By Matthew Santoni (November 3, 2021, 11:37 AM EDT) -- Republicans held onto all four of Pennsylvania's statewide appellate court seats that were up for grabs in Tuesday's election, according to preliminary results Wednesday morning. The results do not change the pre-election balance of the state's courts, as all the seats up for election were held by retiring Republican judges or a Republican appointed to fill out the rest of a retiring judge's term in 2019. On the state's highest court, Commonwealth Court Judge P. Kevin Brobson defeated Superior Court Judge Maria McLaughlin with 52.6% of the vote, replacing former state Supreme Court Justice Thomas Saylor. Justice Saylor, also a Republican,...

