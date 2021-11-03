Fed. Circ. Backs USPTO In Inventor's Patent App Fight

By Tiffany Hu (November 3, 2021, 9:59 PM EDT) -- Computer chip inventor Gilbert Hyatt was dealt a loss in his dispute with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office when the Federal Circuit on Wednesday upheld a lower court decision that the agency did not adopt a "no patents" policy against Hyatt specifically. In a nonprecedential order, a three-judge panel summarily affirmed a Virginia federal judge's rejection of Hyatt's accusations that the USPTO had adopted an off-the-books "no patents for Hyatt" policy since 1997. The evidence was "unmistakably clear" that the agency did not do so, the judge had found. The panel's ruling follows oral arguments earlier this week in which U.S. Circuit...

