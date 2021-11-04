Hogan Lovells Partner, 4 Other US Atty Picks Move Forward

By James Arkin (November 4, 2021, 2:18 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee voted in favor of five U.S. attorney nominees on Thursday, moving them one step closer to full Senate confirmation. The committee approved state Attorney General Clare E. Connors for Hawaii, Assistant U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Cunha for Rhode Island, Assistant U.S. Attorney Nikolas P. Kerest for Vermont, Hogan Lovells US LLP managing partner Cole Finegan for Colorado and Assistant U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker for the Southern District of Ohio. All five nominees were advanced by a voice vote with limited objections from Republican senators. Sens. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., were recorded as...

