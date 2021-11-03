MedMen Hits Back At Debtor's 'Smear' Accusations

By Sarah Jarvis (November 3, 2021, 9:36 PM EDT) -- MedMen argued this week that a bankruptcy court rightfully converted the Chapter 13 personal bankruptcy case of a debtor who sold his cannabis business to the company into a Chapter 7 bankruptcy, saying the debtor is trying to "manufacture the illusion" that he had moved to dismiss the case under a certain statute. In a response brief filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona, cannabis company MedMen Enterprises Inc. countered an opening brief filed by Charles Michael Colburn in which he alleged that MedMen engaged in a smear campaign against him and that a Chapter 13...

