3 Arrested For Fake Settlement Claims In $40M Fraud Suits

By Matthew Santoni (November 3, 2021, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors arrested three men Wednesday on charges of fraud, accusing the trio of stealing $40 million by claiming money owed to phony investors from settled securities cases, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office and a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit filed in Pennsylvania federal court. Joseph A. Cammarata, Erik Cohen and David H. Punturieri fabricated trading records to claim three fake companies had purchased stocks subject to various litigation since 2014, according to the SEC lawsuit. They allegedly used AlphaPlus, a "claims aggregator" company that works with investors to recover funds, to funnel money to themselves. Cammarata and Cohen...

