Harris Breaks Senate Tie To Move Sung Closer To 9th Circ.

By James Arkin (November 3, 2021, 9:04 PM EDT) -- The Senate voted on a motion to discharge Jennifer Sung's nomination from the Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting a tie-breaking vote to put the labor lawyer one step closer to a Ninth Circuit confirmation. After the Senate voted 49-49, Harris cast her tie-breaking vote, marking the first time she's had to do so for a judicial nominee. The vote allows Sung to be considered by the full Senate in the coming days or weeks despite the tied committee vote she received last month. She is one step closer to being confirmed, although she still requires a...

